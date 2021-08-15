Kane-less Tottenham shock champions Man City

Son Heung-Min

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring the opening goal during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on August 15, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nuno left Kane out his squad with the England captain closely linked with a move to City, who showed why they are in need of a natural goalscorer in a toothless display.

London

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.