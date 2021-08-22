Kane back as Spurs sink Wolves, Man Utd held by Saints

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United's English striker Jadon Sancho (centre) vies for the ball against Southampton's Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu (right) during their English Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on August 22, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • At St Mary's, Manchester United failed to build on last weekend's 5-1 demolition of Leeds.
  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side needed a Mason Greenwood equaliser to rescue a point after Fred's own goal.

London

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.