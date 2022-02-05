Kamau starts Mathare United stint with crucial win

Two first half goals from captain Danson Kago and Daniel Otieno helped relegation-threatened Mathare United beat FC Talanta 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

Kago scored from a close range shot in the second minute while Otieno's goal came from a well-taken penalty after FC Talanta's Shela Mandela had handled the ball in the box in the 16th minute.

It was the first match for new coach John Kamau who joined the Slum Boys two weeks ago after the resignation of Ezekiel Akwana, who cited financial distress.

Kamau was previously Wazito assistant coach but was sent packing by the moneybags earlier last month together with his boss Francis Kimanzi.

This was the third win of the season for the Slum Boys who have now amassed 10 points from 17 encounters but still sit second last in the 18-team table.

Despite the loss, FC Talanta remain eighth on the log with 24 points from 17 matches.

Mathare were the better side in the contest and took an early lead after Clifford Alwanga's long pass found unmarked Kago and the winger dribbled past FC Talanta defenders before shooting past custodian Kevin Otieno.

Coach Ken Kenyatta charges almost leveled in the seventh minute after Mathare goalkeeper Bryne Omondi came off his line to clear a dangerous ball but missed. Defender Kennedy Ochieng however cleared the ball to safety.

Mandela then handled the ball inside the box from Eugene Wethuli's shot to give the visitors a penalty. Otieno would then send Kevin the wrong way to double Slum Boys advantage.

Hassan Mohamed almost reduced the deficit five minutes to the break after capitalising on a goal-mouth melee but his ferocious shot went inches wide.

At the restart, Kenyatta introduced Edwin Lavatsa and Kevintom Machika for Brian Yakhama na Maurice Dukuly respectively to beef up his attack.

However, Mathare continued to control the midfield leaving FC Talanta to opt for long balls which were easily won by the Slum Boys defenders.

Kamau made the first change withdrawing Dan Otieno and Eugene Wethuli at the half hour mark for Tony Odhiambo and Chrispin Oduor respectively.

Michael Bodo had a chance to score in the 72nd minute for FC Talanta in a one-on-one situation with Omondi but instead of placing the ball into the far corner, he opted to pass to Lavatsa who squandered a big chance as his shot narrowly missed the target.