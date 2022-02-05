Kamau starts Mathare United stint with crucial win

Mathare United players celebrate

From left: Mathare United players Daniel Otieno, Danson Kago and Eugene Wethuli celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against FC Talanta at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on January 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kago scored from a close range shot in the second minute while Otieno's goal came from a well-taken penalty after FC Talanta's Shela Mandela had handled the ball in the box in the 16th minute
  • This was the third win of the season for the Slum Boys who have now amassed 10 points from 17 encounters but still sit second last in the 18-team table
  • Despite the loss, FC Talanta remain eighth on the log with 24 points from 17 matches

Two first half goals from captain Danson Kago and Daniel Otieno helped relegation-threatened Mathare United beat FC Talanta 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

