Kaluluini FC, Ikalaasa Queens win Governor Wavinya Cup

Kaluluini FC and Ikalaasa Queens were over the weekend 2023 champions of the Governor Wavinya Cup at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

Ikalaasa Queens beat their rivals Athiriver Starlets 3-2 in penalty shootouts after drawing 1-1 in normal time to walk home with the coveted Sh1 million prize.

A similar amount was pocketed by Kaluluini FC from Yatta Sub-County, who beat Mavoko Youth 2-1 in a thrilling men's clash.

Mavoko Youth and Athiriver Starlets walked away with Sh5000,000 each for securing the second positions in the men and women's events.

The tournament, which was launched by Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti in August this year, brought together 640 teams drawn from across the 40 wards of the county.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Wavinya termed Machakos as an emerging fertile ground for football talent.

"I welcome officials from both local and international clubs to scout for talents here in Machakos because as a Government we have seriously invested in talent development" said Wavinya.

She said the tournament will be an annual event that will focus on exposing talented youth to gainful sporting opportunities.

"We hope to expose our young people to the emerging opportunities in global football even as we help them stay away from destructive vices such as drug abuse and early pregnancies," the governor said.