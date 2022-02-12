Kakamega Homeboyz thrash sorry Mathare United

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz Saturday returned to winning ways after edging out Mathare United 3-1 to cement their lead at the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League table.

The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute through Yema Mwana’s bullet header and added the second four minutes later through Nigerian import Stephen Opoku.

The Slum Boys halved the deficit at the stroke of half-time through forward Eugene Wethuli’s powerful strike to give the hosts hope of a comeback in the game played at Moi International Centre, Kasarani.

However, defender Collins Odhiambo put the game beyond Mathare United’s reach with a fine strike in the 90th minute to see coach Bernard Mwalala's charges bag maximum points in the away contest.

Mathare United, who beat FC Talanta 2-0 last weekend to give new coach John Kamau a win in his first game in charge, didn’t convert some of the clear cut chances they got in the game and the loss add to their relegation worries.

Following the win, Homeboyz now have 37 points from 18 matches and will maintain their three points lead at the top regardless of the result posted by third-placed Nairobi City Stars (31 points) who will climb to second if they beat Nzoia Sugar on Sunday at Sudi Stadium.

Kariobangi Sharks are second on the log with 31 points after their 1-0 win over Kenya Police in the only league match played on Friday.

This was the first win for Homeboyz after back-to-back draws against Nairobi City Stars and Nzoia Sugar in the last three matches. They last won a league match on January 15 when they beat KCB 3-2 at Kenya Sports Club, Utalii.