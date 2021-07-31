Ruthless Homeboyz teach Sharks football lesson

John Omondi (left) of Kariobangi Sharks vies for the ball with Brian Eshihanda of Kakamega Homeboyz during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on July 31, 2021. Kakamega Homeboyz won 4-1.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The toast of the day was Kibwana Shami who scored his first ever hat-trick in the league which took his goal tally to nine so far this season
  • Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya in a show of true sportsmanship accepted defeat and congratulated Kakamega Homeboyz for the victory
  • Kibwana opened the scoring at the half hour mark and eight minutes later he doubled the score with a blockbuster past goalkeeper Brian Olang’o for a 2-0 half time lead

Kakamega Homeboyz Saturday maintained their good run at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground where they sunk Kariobangi Sharks 4-1 in a five-goal Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League thriller.

