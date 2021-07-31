Ruthless Homeboyz teach Sharks football lesson

Kakamega Homeboyz Saturday maintained their good run at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground where they sunk Kariobangi Sharks 4-1 in a five-goal Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League thriller.

This was a baptism of fire for Sharks who were making their first appearance at Nakuru’s ASK showground.

Following the win, Homeboyz leap to seventh place with 40 points while Sharks remain fouruth on 44 points.

The toast of the day was Kibwana Shami who scored his first ever hat-trick in the league which took his goal tally to nine so far this season.

“I have scored perfect goals in the past but today’s hat-trick has made feel on top of the moon. I dedicate this three goals to my lovely three-year daughter Samia Mwinyi who is my first born,” said a visibly elated Shami.

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya in a show of true sportsmanship accepted defeat and congratulated Kakamega Homeboyz for the victory.

“This was a game of mistakes and once you make blunders in football the punishment is goals and this was what we got in today’s match. We finished with no single defender on the pitch as no player played in their usual positions,” said Muluya.

He added: “I congratulate Kakamega Homeboyz deep from my heart. They played very well and deserved to win the match. Every mistake we committed they punished us severely with a goal. It’s sad my boys left a lot of space for the opponents to maneuver. We must improve on this blunders when we take on Mathare United in our next match.”

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti was a happy man after the "big win".

“I thank God for the big win and special mention to the entire team for working like a well-oiled machine against our hard-fighting opponents.”

He added: “Sharks is a good team since they have defeated giants like Gor Mahia but today we pressed them hard and we made use of the opportunities we created in the first half. My target in our next match against Gor Mahia is to ensure we keep a clean sheet and up our concentration level and defence marking.”

Coach Muyoti poured praises on man-of-the-match Shami.

“Kibwana is one of the top strikers in the country and he deserves a place in the national team Harambee Stars,” said Muyoti.

Kibwana opened the scoring at the half hour mark and eight minutes later he doubled the score with a blockbuster past goalkeeper Brian Olang’o for a 2-0 half time lead.

On resumption, Shami completed his hat-trick five minutes into the game.

Peter Lwasa gave Sharks a ray of hope in the 69th minute but Brian Eshihanda silenced the city boys with a 76th minute goal.