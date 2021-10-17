Kakamega Homeboyz stun Wazito

Kakamega Homeboyz defender George Odiwuor celebrates with teammate Brian Eshihanda

Kakamega Homeboyz defender George Odiwuor celebrates with teammate Brian Eshihanda during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on October 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The game got off to a tragic start after just five minutes of play when Wazito custodian Mustafa Oduor collided with Moses Mudavadi as they tussled for an aerial ball
  • In the 33rd minute, Asieche's bullet header came off the upright from Joseph Odhiambo's cross on the right as they continued to pile pressure on Homeboyz
  • Gichimu's goal for Wazito in the 78th minute was ruled for offside as Homeboyz defended well to collect maximum points on the road and maintain their 100 percent record


Kakamega Homeboyz Sunday edged Wazito 1-0 in an evenly contested match at Utalii grounds in Nairobi. 

