Kakamega Homeboyz stun Wazito

Kakamega Homeboyz Sunday edged Wazito 1-0 in an evenly contested match at Utalii grounds in Nairobi.

George Odiwuor converted from the spot just before half-time to hand Homeboyz maximum points.

This is after Wazito custodian Omar Adisa brought down David Okoth inside the box when the striker was in a pole position to score.

The win sees Homeboyz maintain their perfect start to the season after beating newbies Kenya Police 1-0 in the season opener at Bukhungu Stadium on September 26 while Wazito remain without a win having drawn 1-1 with Talanta on September 25.

Homeboyz tactician Bernard Mwalala, who took over from Nicholas Muyoti in September, was elated by the away win but said his big headache is polishing his attack to convert the many chances they have been creating.

“In today’s game we created many chances and failed to utilise them, forcing us to sometimes defend and give our opponents a lot of possession. The last chance by Michael Karamor could have been an easy goal but we have to continue and sharpen our attack. In football the goals count and not the chances so we have no option but to work on our finishing,” said Mwalala.

His opposite number Francis Kimanzi said it's still early days despite dropping points at home.

“We got a lot of opportunities in the first half. The injury on Mustafa also affected our game plan. I can’t blame any player for the penalty incident but they should have recovered very fast. My only worry is that my strikers are not converting clear cut chances,” said the former Harambee Stars tactician.

The game got off to a tragic start after just five minutes of play when Wazito custodian Mustafa Oduor collided with Moses Mudavadi as they tussled for an aerial ball.

The situation forced the tie to be halted for five minutes as medics attended to the former Vihiga United and Nzoia Sugar goalkeeper. Oduor couldn't continue and was replaced by Adisa in the 10th minute.

Wazito were the first to threaten in the 15th minute as captain Elly Asieche saw his powerful shot go inches over the bar.

In the 24th minute, Homeboyz were lucky to survive as custodian Geoffrey Oputi arrived in time to deny Wazito foward Michael 'Wise' Otieno's shot on target.

The moneybags dictated proceedings as Homeboyz players retreated to defend. Wazito trio of Cliff Nyakeya, Asieche and Amos Asembeka troubled Homeboyz defence from the flanks creating space for Owino in attack.

In the 33rd minute, Asieche's bullet header came off the upright from Joseph Odhiambo's cross on the right as they continued to pile pressure on Homeboyz in search of a goal.

Despite their dominance, Wazito suffered a setback in stoppage time of the first half after Adisa fouled forward Odhiambo in one-on-one situation leading to a penalty.

George Odiwuor stepped up and sent Adisa the wrong way.

After disappointing first half for Otieno, he was replaced by former Bidco United forward Eric Gichimu after the breather.

At the hour mark, Kimanzi made his second substitution as Vincent Oburu replaced Asieche.

Two minutes later, Mwalala also made a double change as Stephen Wakhanya and David Okoth came on for Sylvester Owino and Christopher Masinza.

Gwelord Mwamba blew away a clear opportunity to add the second for Homeboyz after he shot wide in the 70th minute.