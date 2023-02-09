Kakamega Homeboyz sack Coach John Baraza

Kakamega Homeboyz Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has fired coach John Baraza citing a string of poor results in Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Shimanyula confirmed that apart from the unconvincing results, the playing unit was "too big" for Baraza to assert his authority as a coach thus he couldn't handle the team well.

Shimanyula promised that the club will name a new coach next week.

Technical Director Edward Manoah will be the acting head coach until then. John Waw has been appointed goalkeepers coach replacing David Juma while the team captain Moses Mudavadi will serve as player-coach.

"We have fired coach John Baraza because of the team's performance. Manoah, Waw and Mudavadi will be in charge shortly as we prepare to announce a new coach next week," said Shimanyula.

"The decision was taken based on the performance of the team. We thank Baraza for the time he was with the team and his services," added the football administrator.

Baraza was appointed Kakamega Homeboyz coach on October 27 last year after the club parted ways with Bernard Mwalala who has since moved to Ulinzi Stars.

Despise narrowly missing out on the league title last season, Homeboyz have been disappointing this season.

On Wednesday, the team lost 1-0 to Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Grounds.

Homeboyz sit eighth on the log with 21 points from 25 matches with only five wins so far. Their neighbours Nzoia Sugar lead the standings on 31 points from the same number of games.

Before joining Homeboyz, Baraza coached National Super League side Mara Sugar until May last year.

He served as Sofapaka head coach in 2020/21 season but was fired midway due to poor results. He was also in charge of FKF Division Two Side Equity FC before joining Mara Sugar.

Apart from turning out for national team Harambee Stars, Baraza also played for former champions Oserian, Sofapaka and Chemelil Sugar (now defunct).