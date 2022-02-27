Kakamega Homeboyz restore five-point lead

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz Sunday maintained their five-point lead at the top with a convincing 3-1 win over Bidco United in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest staged at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.

Elsewhere, thirteen time champions AFC Leopards played out a barren draw against 10 men Vihiga Bullets at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The visitors saw midfielder Vitalis Akumu sent off in the added time for a rough challenge on Leopards captain Peter Thiong'o.

Leopards' Belgium tactician Patrick Aussems watched the game from the stands after he was sent off during their match against Posta Rangers at Thika Sub County Stadium two weeks ago.

At Kasarani Annex, hosts FC Talanta lost 1-0 to Posta Rangers by a solitary goal, as coach Salim Ali, who replaced Stanley Okumbi late last month, started his reign with a win.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Yema Mwana gave the hosts the lead with a powerful close range shot in the 16th minute, before David Okoth doubled their lead in the 31st minute.

The visitors put the ball in their own net in the 39th minute via Anthony Simas to gift Abana ba Ingoo their third of the clash.

Coach Anthony Akhulia's side got their solace goal in the 72nd minute via a penalty from Jacob Onyango.

Homeboyz have now hit the 40 point mark after 19 matches as they charge towards their first ever title with 15 matches left.

Bidco United, who are in their second season in the top-flight, dropped to 14th on the log on 20 points from 19 matches.

At Kasarani Annex, Brian Marita scored his ninth goal of the season as Rangers bagged the maximum points against FC Talanta.

Marita is now a goal shy of leading scorer Clifton Miheso of Kenya Police.

The win propelled Rangers to position six on the log with 29 points, while FC Talanta are ninth on 26 points.

At Nyayo, AFC Leopards dominated the entire game with Nigerian import Ojo Olaniyi and Eugene Mukangula guilty of missed chances.

The shared spoils means Leopards are still 11th on the log with 24 points, while Vihiga Bullets are still rocked at the bottom on 10 points.

In the 24th minute, Washington Munene released a long ball which found an unmarked Mukangula, who beat two Bullets defenders, but opted to pass the ball to Olaniyi whose effort went wide.

Two minutes to the break, Mukangula then found himself in a one-on-one opportunity with Bullets custodian Elix Otieno, but his effort missed the target inches wide.

In the second half, Bullets played defensively, but had a good scoring chance just after the resumption when Robert Aarot combined well with Rajab Kagota, but Leopards custodian Levis Opiyo blocked the shot for a corner kick.

"We didn't deserve even one point and have to forget this encounter as quickly as possible. Vihiga deserved three points in this game because there was no tempo, aggressiveness and pressing. We lost some games before and played better than today," said Leopards coach Aussems.

Vihiga Bullets tactician Juma Abdallah was elated with the point and exuded confidence that they will get positive results in their next five successive games at Bukhungu stadium.