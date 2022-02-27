Kakamega Homeboyz restore five-point lead

Washington Munene

AFC Leopards' Washington Munene (right) vies for the Vihiga Bullets' Nathan Masamba during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on February 27, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga Bullets tactician Juma Abdallah was elated with the point and exuded confidence that they will get positive results in their next five successive games at Bukhungu stadium.
  • "I'm happy we picked our first point away. My players followed instructions and fought for this draw. What we are working on is our attack which was not at its best today," said Abdallah. 

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz Sunday maintained their five-point lead at the top with a convincing 3-1 win over Bidco United in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest staged at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.

