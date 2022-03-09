Kakamega Homeboyz move nine points clear

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz Wednesday opened a nine-point gap at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with 1-0 win of newbies Vihiga Bullets at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Nairobi City Stars dropped points again after being upset by Posta Rangers 2-1 at the Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi.

The Slum Boys Derby pitting Kariobangi Sharks againt bottom placed Mathare United at the Moi International Stadium, Kasarani Annex ended in a 1-1 draw.

New Nzoia coach Salim Babu extended his unbeaten record to four games with a 1-1 draw against Bidco United at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

At Bukhungu, Yema Mwana’s goal in the 24th minute was the difference despite a fighting spirited fight by Vihiga Bullets. It was his seventh goal of the season.

The win saw Homeboyz stretch their lead at the top to 46 points from 21 matches, nine more than Tusker, who beat Wazito 3-0 at Kasarani Annex on Tuesday.

This was the fifth consecutive win for coach Bernard Mwalala's charges, whose only loss of the season was a 1-0 defeat to FC Talanta on January 4.

At Kasarani Annex, Eugene Wethuli deflected Martin Nderitu’s goal-bound shot into the net in the 80th minute to hand Mathare United an equaliser after Alphonse Omija had put Sharks ahead in the 64th minute.

Patrick Otieno put Posta Rangers ahead in the fifth minute before Lennox Oguttu levelled for Nairobi City Stars in the 46th minute.

With only four minutes on the pitch, second half substitute Sammy Imbuye netted the winner for Rangers.