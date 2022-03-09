Kakamega Homeboyz move nine points clear

Geoffrey Onyango

Kariobangi Sharks' Geoffrey Onyango (right) vies for the ball with Mathare United's Danson Kago during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on March 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With only four minutes on the pitch, second half substitute Sammy Imbuye netted the winner for Rangers.
  • Forward David Gateri fired Bidco United ahead in the seventh minute before James Kibande levelled for the hosts in the 12th minute.

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz Wednesday opened a nine-point gap at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with 1-0 win of newbies Vihiga Bullets at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.