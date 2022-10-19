Kakamega: Homeboyz: Moses Mudavadi going nowhere

Kakamega Homeboyz have refuted claims that their long-serving attacking midfielder Moses Mudavadi is leaving the club ahead of the new season.

Homeboyz team manager Boniface Imbenzi Wednesday said their industrious midfielder has a long term contract, contrary to reports that it was expiring next month.

Imbenzi however confirmed that a number of top clubs in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League including Gor Mahia and Bandari had made approaches to sign the 27-year-old Harambee Stars trialists, but the player has opted to stay at the Kakamega-based club.

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani said they were still interested in acquiring the player.

Mudavadi's commitment to Homeboyz is good news to their coach Edward Manoah who has lost the services of Yema Mwana and David Okoth to Kenya Police.

Mudavadi, who joined Homebouz in 2012, scooped the inaugural internal club monthly award in February following his impressive performance.

Mudavadi led Homeboyz to bag seven points out of the possible nine on offer during that month, playing all the 270 minutes.

He was picked ahead of strikers Mwana and Okoth and centre back Sylvester Owino.

Homeboyz began the month with a 1-1 draw against neighbours Nzoia Sugar, eased past Mathare United 3-1, before wrapping the month with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Bidco United at Bukhungu Stadium.

After coming so, so close to winning the league title, losing on goal difference to Tusker, Homeboyz want to go all the way in the coming season.

They parted ways with coach Benard Mwalala and replaced him with the experienced Manoah, who is assisted by Ramadhan Balala and David Juma with the long serving team-manager Boniface Imbenzi retained in the same capacity.

“We are still ambitious. We will challenge for the elusive league title when the 2022/23 league get underway. Personally, I want to help the team achieve its target of winning the league,” said forward Mike Isabwa.

Homeboyz have recruited winger Simon Abuko from KCB, strikers Eugene Wethuli and Meshack Muyonga from Mathare United. Defender John Otieno has returned to the club.