Kakamega Homeboyz maintain perfect record in FKF-PL

Kakamega Homeboyz maintained their perfect start to the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season after the fourth round of matches.

Coach Bernard Mwalala charges are yet to concede a goal and displayed a superb performance to end Posta Rangers' unbeaten record after edging them 2-0 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Under Mwalala, who replaced Nicholas Muyoti at the start of the season, Homeboyz have recorded identical 1-0 wins against Police FC and Wazito to lead the table with maximum nine points.

“It is still too early to say we are title contenders but it is also true that the matches my players have won are against tough sides. We have to continue winning more so at home and get positive results away,” said Mwalala.

On the other hand, last season runners up KCB and newbies FC Talanta earned their first wins of the season. The bankers had a shaky start to the season, losing 2-1 to Gor Mahia on September 26, before beenheld to 1-1 draw by FC Talanta in their second game of the season.

However, goals from Robinson Kamura and James Mazembe earned coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno's side the maximum points in the 2-0 win over the 2009 champions at Thika Sub County Stadium.

On Saturday, FC Talanta beat Vihiga Bullets 1-0 to get their first win in the topflight league. Brian Yakhama scored the lone goal and his second in the league. The youngster scored in their 1-1 draw against Wazito in their first game of the season.

“This is a good win for us against a team which had really troubled us in the NSL. Even in the last two matches we had settled for a draw, we played well and these three points will motivate us to now settle in this league and face our opponents in the coming matches,” said FC Talanta tactician Ken Kenyatta.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards' woes continued as they lost 2-1 away to Bandari at Mbaraki grounds.

Ingwe coach coach Patrick Aussems was irked by the decision of the officials to award the dockers a penalty in first half stoppage time.

AFC Leopards bench had protested the awarding of the penalty over claims that the time added on for the first half had elapsed.

“It is your job to say that these guys (referees) are incompetent, it is not me to say that, it is you. These guys are killing Kenyan football,” Ausems told reporters after the match.

After shocking defending champions Tusker 1-0 in the opening fixture of the season, Leopards have been on a poor run.

With the November 1 transfer deadline beckoning, Leopards could be in for a tough season if they don’t sign a striker, a midfielder and an experienced center back.

Ingwe lost 1-0 to Gor in the Mashemeji Derby, days after playing out to a scoreless draw against KCB.