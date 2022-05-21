Kakamega Homeboyz keep title hopes alive with Gor Mahia draw

Kakamega Homeboyz rallied from behind to hold Gor Mahia to a 1-1 draw on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of winning a maiden Football Kenya Federation Premier League title.

The point earned at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani saw the Kakamega-based side move one point clear of champions Tusker at the summit of the standings on 57 points from 30 matches.

Tusker could leapfrog Homeboyz with victory over Nzoia Sugar on Sunday at their Ruaraka backyard.

In other matches played on Saturday, KCB ended their seven-match winless run with a 3-2 win over Nairobi City at the Kasarani Annex, while Leopards continued with their revival with an impressive 3-2 win over FC Talanta at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Kenya Police piled more pressure on relegation-threatened Bidco United after edging them out by a solitary goal at Ruaraka grounds.

In another contest of the day, Posta Rangers and Sofapaka played out to 1-1 at Thika Sub County Stadium.

At Kasarani, Gor Mahia forward Samuel Onyango netted his sixth goal of the season on 52 minutes after being set through by youngster Benson Omalla.

The visitors restored parity in the 73rd minute after substitute Michael Karamor found the back of the net from close range.

Tusker have 56 points from 30 matches.

Gor Mahia on the other hand are still fifth on the log on 48 points from 29 matches.

K’Ogalo are still awaiting the verdict of their botched clash against Vihiga Bullets and still have Nairobi City Stars, Nzoia Sugar and FC Talanta to contend with in their remaining fixtures.

Homeboyz coach Bernard Mwalala avoided journalists after the match and dashed to the changing rooms after the final whistle.

Gor Mahia's German tactician Andreas Spier said he was not happy with the draw and blasted the match officials.

“We have some inexperienced young players at the defence and that cost us because they made individual mistakes. It will be difficult to finish among the top three teams as we had intended,” said a visibly disappointed Spier.

At Nyayo, Victor Omune grabbed a brace including an 89th minute winner while Tedy Esilaba was also on target for the Big Cats. Second half substitute Brian Yakhama and Kevintom Michika were on target for Talanta.

At Kasarani Annex, Derrick Otanga netted a hat-trick to take his goal-haul to 15, two more ahead of injured Kariobangi Sharks forward Felix Oluoch in the race for the Golden Boot.

Ezekiel Odera and Rodgers Okumu were on target for Simba wa Nairobi in the encounter.

Elvis Rupia’s lone goal was enough to sink Bidco United at Ruaraka grounds while Rody Manga scored in his fourth consecutive game as his 89th minute goal for Sofapaka cancelled out Brian Marita’s opener for Posta Rangers at the hour mark.

Saturday results

AFC Leopards 3 FC Talanta 2

Gor Mahia 1 Kakamega Homeboyz 1

KCB 3 Nairobi City 2

Posta Rangers 1 Sofapaka 1

Bidco United 0 Kenya Police 1

Sunday fixtures

Tusker v Nzoia Sugar (Ruaraka)

Vihiga Bullets v Ulinzi Stars (Bukhungu)