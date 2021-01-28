Homeboyz itching to make light work of in-form Wazito

Veteran Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga believes the team has finally found its rhythm in BetKing Premier League after a poor start to the season.

Homeboyz face Wazito at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Friday 3pm.

Both sides were victorious last time out with Wazito coming from a goal down to beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 while Homeboyz edged Bidco United 2-0 at Bukhungu for only their second win of the season.

Homeboyz have had a slow start to the season and their other win was a 2-1 triumph against neighbours Vihiga United in season opener on November 28. They have amassed only eight points after eight rounds of matches.

"We should be in the top position as has been the norm every season but things have turned out differently. We have new players who have taken time to gel in our squad and other regular players had injuries. Some only resumed training before the Bidco game," Wanga told Nation Sport.

Some of the Homeboyz players who had been sidelined with injuries but have since returned are midfielder Ali Bhai, forwards Shami Kibwana and Moses Mudavadi and defenders George Odiwuor and Dennis Odongo.

Mudavadi and Bhai were the scorers of the two goals in the Bidco game.

"We have trained well and are prepared to collect maximum points against Wazito. Their form won't count because we have also rediscovered ours and are determined to hit the ground running so as to be among the top teams," said the former Kenyan international.

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi says his team is determined to extend their winning streak to five matches.

Kimanzi said coming from a goal down twice (against Nzoia and Bidco United) to win shows that his team has developed the fighting spirit which was lacking last season.

The moneybags - who are fourth on the log on 17 points, four shy of league leaders KCB - started their wining streak by beating newly promoted City Stars 2-1 on January 3 and AFC Leopards by a solitary goal on January 9.

Kimanzi has in many occasions refused to comment on the team's title chances saying it is too early.

"We have to fight against resurgent Kakamega Homeboyz since we are at home. It is a tough match but my players' fighting spirit has been evident in our last two games and we are prepared to continue with the trend," said Kimanzi whose only injury worry is forward Clinton Otieno.

Despite not scoring in four matches, Kimanzi says former Kisumu All Stars striker Michael Otieno will still lead Wazito's attack in the tough fixture.