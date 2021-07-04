Kakamega Homeboyz gun down Ulinzi Stars

Kakamega Homeboyz players celebrate after scoring a goal against Ulinzi Stars during their FKF Premier League match at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground o July 4, 2021. Kakamega Homeboyz  won 3-1. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On the opposite side, Muyoti praised his boys for avenging the first leg defeat.
  • "I thank the boys and God for the three crucial points. We had a slow start in the first half, but come second half we picked very well and managed to retain the ball and this resulted in the three goals," said Muyoti.

Ulinzi Stars suffered their second humiliating defeat in a row at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showgrounds when they were thumped 3-1 by Kakamega Homeboyz in a thrilling Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match on Sunday.

