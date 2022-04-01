Leaders Homeboyz face tricky Ulinzi test as FKF-PL resumes

After two weeks break, Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumes this weekend with leaders Kakamega Homeboyz facing Ulinzi Stars on Saturday at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The league took a two weeks break to pave way for the Fifa international break. However, national team Harambee Stars was inactive because Kenya is currently serving a Fifa ban.

Another entertaining match will see defending champions Tusker host last season runners-up KCB at Ruaraka Grounds. The two teams played out to a barren draw at MISC Kasarani Annex before the league took a break.

Former champions Gor Mahia will be up against Wazito at Narok Stadium while AFC Leopards will also be in action against Kenya Police on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Homeboyz have an eight-point lead at the top and could widen the gap if they beat Ulinzi and Tusker stumble against KCB.

Homeboyz lead the standings on 49 points while Tusker are on 41 points with 11 matches to the end of the season.

At Thika Sub County Stadium two weeks ago, defender Brian Eshihanda’s header proved the difference as Homeboyz beat Ulinzi by a solitary goal.

Homeboyz also boast a superior record over the soldiers having won thrice in the past five meetings. The soldiers have won once while one game ended in a draw.

Dropping points against KCB, who are fifth on 37 points, will be a big blow to Tusker in their quest to defend the title.

KCB top scorer Derrick Otanga told Nation Sport that he is optimistic they will turn tables on their opponents as they are also in contention for the league title. Otanga, who has nine goals this season, could go joint top with leading goal scorer Clifton Miheso, if he scores against the brewers.

“I think the friendlies and the preparations we have had have helped us polish our attack. When we played Tusker before the break we were the better side and missed some good chances. This time we have to push more and convert our chances because we also want the title,” said Otanga.

The clash is expected to be tight just as the previous ones. In fact neither Tusker nor KCB have bagged a win in the past five meetings which have ended in draws.

Wazito coach Fred Ambani says facing Gor for the second time in two weeks is an uphill task but concedes that every point is vital as they fight to avoid relegation. The financially troubled side have never won against Gor Mahia in six meetings since they were promoted to the topflight league.

“Each point is important for us now because we are not in a good position in the log. As a coach I do the training and players do the job on the pitch. We have prepared well during the two weeks break and will fight tooth and nail to avoid the axe,” said Ambani.

AFC Leopards had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Kenya Police at Nyayo National Stadium two weeks ago. Elvis Rupia's first half goal was canceled by a late John Mark Makwata strike.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Nairobi City Stars v Bandari (Ruaraka 1pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Ulinzi Stars (Bukhungu)

Tusker v KCB (Ruaraka)

Wazito v Gor Mahia (Narok)

Sunday

Kariobangi Sharks v Bidco United (Kasarani Annex)

Kenya Police v AFC Leopards (Kasarani Main Stadium)

Nzoia Sugar v Vihiga Bullets (Sudi)

Posta Rangers v Mathare United (Thika)