Leaders Homeboyz eye crucial Rangers win on the road

League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz will look to cement their lead at the summit of Football Kenya Federation Premier League log when they play Posta Rangers at Thika Sub County Stadium on Saturday.

In another contest of the day, Wazito will host Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday as the league enters Round 20 this weekend.

Kakamega Homeboyz head to the match with only one loss this season though a resurgent Posta Rangers will be a real test for the title contenders.

Homeboyz only loss of the season came against FC Talanta on January 4 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega but they have posted impressive results since then and lead the table standing on 40 points, five ahead of second-placed Nairobi City Stars.

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides since they first clashed in the league in February 2015. Homeboyz have won thrice while Rangers have emerged victorious in four encounters with eight ties ending level.

New Posta Rangers coach Salim Ali, who picked his first win against Talanta last weekend, will have to be cautious in his approach to stop Homeboyz who have not lost to the mailmen in the last five meetings between the two sides.

“They are currently having a good run in the league but we also have to fight to be among the top teams. Our last win gave us a huge morale boost and we have now to build on it to post positive results. It will be a tough and entertaining game,” said Ali.

The Kakamega-based side have scored the highest number of goals in the league (32) and head to the match with their forward Yema Mwana on form. The Congolese forward has so far bagged six goals in the league while midfielder David Okoth has scored four.

Coach Bernard Mwalala boasts of a rich midfield which has been the secret behind their good run with Nigerian import Stephen Opoku, Moses Mudavadi and Okoth combining well to feed Mwana who has been a thorn in the flesh for opposing defenders.

New acquisition Michael Esabwa, who recently joined the team from Vihiga Bullets, has injected the much-needed pace upfront.

In their 3-1 win against Bidco United last time out, Mwana and Okoth profited from good passes from Mudavadi and Opoku to score in the first half while Esabwa’s shot was deflected by Bidco United defender Anthony Simas into his own net.

Wazito host Kariobangi Sharks a week after edging out Kenya Police 3-2 at the same venue. Before the win, coach Fred Ambani's charges had not won in three consecutive league matches while Sharks were also upset by visiting Nzoia 1-0 at Thika Sub County Stadium.

“We have prepared well and are optimistic of a win. As a coach I prepare the team and they follow my instructions to win. They lost their last match, we won ours and I hope the best team wins,” said Ambani.

Wazito and Sharks have met eight times in the topflight league. Sharks have won four times, three ties have ended in draws while Wazito have only one win.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Friday

Wazito v Kariobangi Sharks (Nyayo National Stadium)

Saturday

Posta Rangers v Kakamega Homeboyz (Thika)

AFC Leopards v Bandari (Nyayo National Stadium)

Bidco United v Nairobi City Stars (Thika)

Gor Mahia v Ulinzi Stars (Moi Stadium, Kisumu )

KCB v Sofapaka Utalii (MISC, Kasarani)

Mathare United v Nzoia Sugar (Kasarani Annex)

Tusker v Kenya Police (Ruaraka)