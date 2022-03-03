Leaders Homeboyz eye crucial Rangers win on the road

Kakamega Homeboyz defender George Odiwuor celebrates with teammate Brian Eshihanda

Kakamega Homeboyz defender George Odiwuor celebrates with teammate Brian Eshihanda during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on October 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wazito will host Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday as the league enters Round 20 this weekend
  • Kakamega Homeboyz head to the match with only one loss this season though a resurgent Posta Rangers will be a real test for the title contenders
  • New Posta Rangers coach Salim Ali will have to be cautious in his approach to stop Homeboyz who have not lost to the mailmen in the last five meetings between the two sides

League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz will look to cement their lead at the summit of Football Kenya Federation Premier League log when they play Posta Rangers at Thika Sub County Stadium on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.