Kakamega Homeboyz duo win league awards

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti (right) and player Sami Mwinyi pose with their awards after the won the League Coach and Player of the Month of July on August 25, 2021 at FKF offices at Goal Project in Nairobi.








Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
What you need to know:

  • Former Gor Mahia Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto won the accolade in May, while Tusker coach Robert Matano won it in June.
  • There were no winner in the month of April since football activities were stopped for over a month as part of the measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti and midfielder Shami Kibwana on Wednesday scooped the Coach and Player of the Month of July award respectively in the just concluded Football Kenya Federation Premier League season.

