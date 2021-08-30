Kakamega Homeboyz coach Muyoti resigns, Mwalala takes over

Nicholas Muyoti

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti (right) and player Sami Mwinyi pose with their awards after the won the League Coach and Player of the Month of July on August 25, 2021 at FKF offices at Goal Project in Nairobi.








Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mwalala, a former Bandari and Nzoia Sugar coach, was roped in to assist Muyoti in May after the exit of Odhiambo.
  • Muyoti crossed from the neighbouring Nzoia Sugar to Homeboyz  in February  2019. In the just concluded season he led Homeboyz to a sixth  place finish on 46 points.

Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti,who resigned on Monday is headed to a Tanzanian Premier League club.

