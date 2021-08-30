Kakamega Homeboyz coach Muyoti resigns, Mwalala takes over

Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti,who resigned on Monday is headed to a Tanzanian Premier League club.

Former Bandari tactician and Kenyan international Bernard Mwalala has since taken over as Kakamega Homeboyz coach.

Muyoti confirmed that he has already found a new home in the neighbouring country and will be heading there for preseason training with the club he did not reveal.

"It is true I have resigned and will be coaching in the Tanzanian Premier League. I wish Mwalala, the players, technical bench all the best," Muyoti told Nation Sport Monday.

"Homeboyz has been my home for the past three season and I want to most importantly thank the club chairman Cleophas Shimanyula for the good working relationship we have had which has really helped build this club. Homeboyz has really improved and is one of the big clubs in the league," added the former AFC Leopards midfielder and captain.

Muyoti's exit comes months after the team's former assistant coach Patrick 'Pato' Odhiambo, who had just joined from Gor Mahia, left the club.

Odhiambo is the head coach of Tanzanian League side Biashara FC, which will participate in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Mwalala, a former Bandari and Nzoia Sugar coach, was roped in to assist Muyoti in May after the exit of Odhiambo.