Kakamega Homeboyz, City Stars clash in top-of-the-table tie

An epic clash pitting league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz against second-placed Nairobi City Stars at Bukhungu Stadium Thursday will be the highlight of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) midweek matches.

Five matches are on the cards on Wednesday, while another four will be played on Thursday in various venues across the country.

There will also be a bruising battle at the Nyayo National Stadium between Kenya Police and Ulinzi Stars on Thursday. This will be the first time the two will be clashing in the top flight league this season.

On the other hand, record champions Gor Mahia will be out to cut Homeboyz's lead at the top when they host Bidco United at Kasarani on Wednesday.

A win for Homeboyz will see them open an nine-point gap at the top if third and fourth-placed Gor Mahia and KCB lose to Bidco United and Posta Rangers respectively.

Homeboyz tactician Bernard Mwalala told Nation Sport that he intends to ensure the team is top when the league hits the midway point.

"We are taking a game at a time and this is one of the five matches which we expect will be tough for us. Every player has to perform so that we can win. If we remain at the top when the league reaches its half-way point, then now when we can start strategising on how to win our first ever title," said Mwalala.

Homeboyz have an upper hand going into the contest having won three out of the four past meetings between the sides, while City Stars have tasted victory once during their second leg league meeting last season

At Nyayo National Stadium, high-flying Kenya Police will be out to pile more misery on the struggling Ulinzi Stars.

Under the tutelage of John 'Bobby' Ogolla, Kenya Police have not lost in their seven last encounters and sit in the ninth position on 21 points from 14 rounds.

Infact, the last time Kenya Police lost a match was a 2-0 defeat to Sofapaka on December 4 at Kasarani Annex.

Police winger Clifton Miheso leads the race for the Golden Boot having seen the back of the net nine times.

Ulinzi Stars have blown hot and cold this season and are winless in their past three matches.

They sit 12th on the log on 16 points from 12 matches. Coach Stephen Ochola blamed their inconsistency on the three-week break last year when the league was stopped after the government disbanded FKF.

Striker Mike Bikokwa is the club's top scorer with a paltry two goals.

Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison, who took charge of his first match over the weekend after returning from a three-week holiday, believes a win against Bidco United increases their chances of fighting for the title.

Last season, Gor won the first leg of their league match 3-1, while the second one ended in a barren draw. Bidco United played out to 1-1 draw last weekend against Sofapaka at Nyayo National Stadium, while Gor beat FC Talanta 2-0 at Kasarani.

"I'm back and as I said at the start of the season, we want to reclaim our league title. The win against FC Talanta was good, but it also showed us the areas we need to work on. The competition is stiff and that calls for hard work,," said the 61-year-old tactician.

Harrison has however lamented on the state of the Kasarani playing surface, saying it is unfit to host football matches.

The pitch is currently in a bad state after it hosted the Azimio Rally early last month and had not hosted a league match before last weekend.

Defending champions Tusker will hope to put behind a string of poor results when they host bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets at Ruaraka Grounds on Thursday.

After losing 3-1 to Kariobangi Sharks, 13 time champions AFC Leopards have a chance to redeem themselves when they host Mathare United on Thursday at Nyayo National Stadium.

FIXTURES (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Wednesday

Gor Mahia v Bidco (Kasarani)

Kenya Police v Ulinzi (Nyayo National Stadium)

Sofapaka v Kariobangi Sharks (Wundanyi Stadium)

Posta Rangers v KCB (Thika Sub County Stadium)

Nzoia Sugar v FC Talanta (Sudi Stadium)

Thursday

Bandari v Wazito (Mbaraki Stadium)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Nairobi City Stars (Bukhungu Stadium)

Tusker v Vihiga Bullets (Ruaraka Grounds)