Kakamega Homeboyz, City Stars clash in top-of-the-table tie

Yema Mwana

Kakamega Homeboyz's Yema Mwana (second right) celebrates his goal against KCB with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on January 16,2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Defending champions Tusker will hope to put behind a string of poor results when they host bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets at Ruaraka Grounds on Thursday.
  • After losing 3-1 to Kariobangi Sharks, 13 time champions AFC Leopards have a chance to redeem themselves when they host Mathare United on Thursday at Nyayo National  Stadium.

An epic clash pitting league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz against second-placed Nairobi City Stars at Bukhungu Stadium Thursday will be the highlight of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) midweek matches.

