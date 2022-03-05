Kakamega Homeboyz too good for Rangers

Kakamega Homeboyz Saturday stretched their lead at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table with a convincing 3-1 win over Posta Rangers at Thika Sub County Stadium.

In another match of the day, Nzoia Sugar piled more misery on Mathare United after beating the Slum Boys 3-0 at Moi International Centre, Kasarani Annex.

In Thika, midfielder David Okoth put the league leaders ahead in the 15th minute to continue with his fine form as he also scored in last weekend's win over Bidco United at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Nigerian import Stephen Opoku made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute before defender Sylvester Owino added the third in the 36th minute to finish the job for coach Bernard Mwalala's charges.

Rangers pulled one back in the 31st minute through Brian Otieno but it proved to be a mere consolation for the hosts.

"We have continued with what we have done in the past two matches by getting early goals. We have been conceding in the second half and if you look at the games we have dropped points we were only scoring one or two goals so I'm happy with the three goals," said Mwalala.

Homeboyz have now taken their points tally to 43 from 20 matches while Rangers under the tutalege of Salim Ali are seventh on 29 points.

The Kakamega-based side could go eight points clear if second-placed Nairobi City Stars lose to Bidco United. However if Tusker beat Kenya Police and City Stars lose or draw the gap could be reduced to seven points.

The result put pressure on coach Ali who has only won one out of three matches since taking over from Stanley Okumbi late last month.

At Kasarani Annex, Boniface Munyendo's double and Kevin Juma's strike handed Nzoia a crucial win over relegation-threatened Mathare United.

The win sees Nzoia Sugar claw their way from the relegation zone having increased their tally to 18 points, two shy of 15th-placed Wazito and nine ahead of bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets.

New Nzoia coach Salim Babu continues to impress since he has not lost a match since taking over from Ibrahim Shikanda on January 23. This was his second win after beating Kariobangi Sharks last weekend. He had also recorded identical 1-1 draws against leaders Kakamega Homeboyz and second-placed Nairobi City Stars.