Kakamega Homeboyz too good for Rangers

Kakamega Homeboyz players celebrate a goal against Posta Rangers

Kakamega Homeboyz players celebrate a goal against Posta Rangers during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Thika Stadium in Kiambu on March 05, 2020.

Photo credit: Pool | Kakamega Homeboyz
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Homeboyz have now taken their points tally to 43 from 20 matches while Rangers under the tutalege of Salim Ali are seventh on 29 points
  • Nzoia Sugar piled more misery on Mathare United after beating the Slum Boys 3-0 at Moi International Centre, Kasarani Annex
  • Mathare United, ranked 17th with 10 points, could drop to bottom place if Vihiga Bullets beat FC Talanta on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega

Kakamega Homeboyz Saturday stretched their lead at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table with a convincing 3-1 win over Posta Rangers at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.