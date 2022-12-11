Kakamega governor Barasa builds house for Isaac Juma's family

Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa has honoured his promise by building a house for the family of the late football fan, Isaac Juma who was hacked to death in January.

During an emotional ceremony held at the weekend, Barasa handed over the new house to Juma’s second wife Faridah in Ebung’ale village in East Wanga.

Juma's family had asked the county government to relocate them due to family feuds that allegedly cost Juma his life.

The late Juma, 56, was murdered by unknown assailants in his Bukaya ancestral home in Mumias Sub-County allegedly over land tussle, with the son narrowly escaping death.

Faridah said she had been struggling to make ends meet after the death of her husband, but the support from the county boss has boosted the family.

“I thank the Governor for building this house for me. When my husband died, I was left hopeless with nowhere to go since I did not have any source of income. I rented a house but I was kicked out for failing to pay rent,” she said.

Juma, who left behind 10 children and two wives- Christine Indimuli and Faridah Muhoma was in 2011 awarded the KPL Chairman’s lifetime achievement award for his contribution to football.

Juma was known for his unique way of cheering his favourite teams during matches. He passionately supported AFC Leopards and the national football team Harambee Stars.