Havertz shines as Chelsea tighten grip on fourth place

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates scoring his team's second goal during their English Premier League match against Fulham at Stamford Bridge in London on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Neil Hall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Thomas Tuchel's side warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid with a ruthless display at Stamford Bridge.
  • Havertz netted in each half to lift Chelsea six points clear of fifth-placed West Ham in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish.

London, United Kingdom

