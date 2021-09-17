Kahawa United, Spitfire eye summit in Div 2 League

Kahawa United and Spitfire resume league action on Saturday with an aim of reclaiming top positions in the Football Kenya Federation Division Two League Eastern Zone standings.

Currently, the teams which have been away for Chief of Defence Forces ‘Bora Cup’ tournament, are ranked third and fourth with 31 and 30 points respectively having played 16 matches.

The teams played against each other in the final with Kahawa United beating Spitfire 2-0.

Prior to the Bora Cup tournament, Kahawa United were leading the standings since the start of the second leg while Spitfire led during the first leg.

The teams have missed three matches each; Kahawa against Uweza FC, Shofco and Thika All Stars while Spitfire against Shofco, Thika All Stars and Terror Squad.

Spitfire will face leaders Green Berets, who have 34 points from 19 matches, at the BTL grounds on Saturday.

Kahawa United will take on Terror Squad, who have 19 points from 18 matches, at the Mwiki Grounds on Sunday.

At the Strathmore University complex, Shofco will be hosting second-placed Marafiki who have 32 points from 19 matches. Shofco have 22 points from 17 matches. The first leg at Kinunga stadium in Nyeri County ended in a 0-0 draw.

At Dagoretti High school, Dagoretti Lions will host Nyeri’s Rware FC while Thika All Stars welcome Uweza at Thika Cloth Mills grounds.

The Lions have 24 points while Rware have 19 points in 18 matches.

The Thika-based team is ranked 12th with 15 points from 16 matches while Uweza is fifth with 29 points in 18 matches.