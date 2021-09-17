Kahawa United, Spitfire eye summit in Div 2 League

Chief of Defence Forces Bora Cup

Moi AirBase (Spitfire) defender Saidi Abdikarim (left) vies for the ball with Kahawa Garrison's winger Henry Ndich during their Chief of Defence Forces Bora Cup final match at Lanet grounds on September 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool
logo (8)

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Kahawa United were leading the standings since the start of the second leg while Spitfire led during the first leg
  • Spitfire will face leaders Green Berets, who have 34 points from 19 matches, at the BTL grounds on Saturday
  • Kahawa United will take on Terror Squad, who have 19 points from 18 matches, at the Mwiki Grounds on Sunday

Kahawa United and Spitfire resume league action on Saturday with an aim of reclaiming top positions in the Football Kenya Federation Division Two League Eastern Zone standings.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.