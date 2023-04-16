Kahawa Queens, Kibera advance to FKF Women's Cup quarters

Nairobi West Regional League side Kahawa Queens and Division One side Kibera Girls Soccer Sunday booked their slots in the quarter-finals of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup.

At the Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi, Kibera Girls Soccer beat Falling Waters Barcelona 3-0 in the Round of 16.

Striker Nancy Atako netted a brace in the second and 64th minutes, while substitute Anny Atiende scored the third goal in the 88th minute.

Barcelona head coach Emmanuel Wafula said the poor state of the pitch contributed to the bad results.

"The heavy downpour on Saturday night made the playing ground muddy and we really struggled playing. We also arrived at the venue late and did not have enough time to do light training before kick off" said Wafula.

In another match at the same venue, Fortune Ladies suffered in the hands of Kahawa Queens who beat them 4-0. Queens captain Lucy Mukhwana led from the front with a hat-trick.

Mukhwana scored the first goal in the 10th minute after a blunder in the Fortune's backline consisting of Catherine Kenga, Dianah Majimbo, Damaris Bakhoya and Mary Nzisa.

In the second half, Mukhwana found the back of the net in the 52nd and 58th minutes to complete his treble.

Striker Janice Atieno added the fourth goal in the 77th minute by chipping the ball after goalkeeper Margaret Ndinda left her area.

Kahawa coach Michael Mure lauded his girls for making it to the quarter finals of the cup for the first time.

"Eliminating a Division One team in this competition is not easy. I'm happy that the girls played according to instructions but we still have a lot of work to do in this competition," Mure added.