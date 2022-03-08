Kabkara, Black Stars win in FKF Teso North League

Kabkara FC and Black Stars got off to flying starts as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Teso North Sub Branch League kicked off Monday with seven matches on the card.

Kabkara from neighbouring Sirisia constituency and Black Stars from Kodedema in Amukura East Ward opted to take part in Teso North League owing to its competitiveness.

Kabkara ensured maximum points after beating visiting Adanya Wembe FC 3-1 in a thrilling match played at Kabkara play grounds.

Joseph Omanyala put the hosts ahead in the seventh minute before Peter Papa made it 2-0 in the 27th minute and they held onto the lead going into the break.

Adanya got a consolation goal in the 72nd minute through Abel Wanyonyi, but Damascus Peter sealed their fate with the third goal.

Black Stars on the other hand stunned hosts Green Town 2-1 at Malaba Stadium with Michael Barasa scoring a brace. Green Town's lone goal was netted by Maurice Wanyama.

Aboloi FC also started on a sound note after beating Akobwait 2-1 at Changara Primary School. Emmanuel Otwane netted twice for the winners with Emmanuel Busuru reducing the deficit.

Kangelemuge piped Kakurikit Bullets 1-0 with Mark Etyang scoring the lone goal. Koruruma beat Okuleu 1-0 with Shadrack Omuse scoring the only goal of the match.

In the other match played at Amoni Primary School, Pool FC and Homeboys drew 2-2, while the match between Kocholia FC and Katakwa was postponed.

FKF Teso North Sub Branch Chairman Victor Ochakala said 17 teams are taking part in the league with five teams, including Akobwait, Pool, Black Stars, Kabkara and Kocholia FC making their maiden participation.

Mr Ochakala said the one zone league has kicked off amid financial constraints, urging friends of the youths to come to their aid to enable them nurture their talents.