Kabkara, Black Stars win in FKF Teso North League

Kabkara FC

Part of the action between Kabkara FC and Adanya during their Football Kenya Federation Teso North Sub Branch League match at Kabkara Primary School on March 7, 2022.

Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • FKF Teso North Sub Branch Chairman Victor Ochakala said 17 teams are taking part in the league with five teams, including Akobwait, Pool, Black Stars, Kabkara and Kocholia FC making their maiden participation.
  • Mr Ochakala said the one zone league has kicked off amid financial constraints, urging friends of the youths to come to their aid to enable them nurture their talents.

Kabkara FC and Black Stars got off to flying starts as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Teso North Sub Branch League kicked off Monday with seven matches on the card.

