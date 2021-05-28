Juventus sack coach Pirlo after one season

 Juventus Italian coach Andrea Pirlo (third right) attends the players' training session on the eve of their Uefa Champions League group G match against Barcelona on October 27, 2020 at the Juventus Training Center in Turin.

Photo credit: Marco Bertotello | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The club released a statement headlined "Good Luck, Andrea Pirlo" after a season in which Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan
  • The former midfielder, who enjoyed trophy-laden spells as a player at AC Milan and Juve, led the Turin giants to the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup titles in his brief reign
  • The 42-year-old, who won Serie A six times and the Champions League twice as a player, hinted that he wants to stay in coaching, but did not say where he would go next

Rome

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.