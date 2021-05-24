Juventus, Milan qualify for Champions League as Napoli miss out

From left: Juventus' Spanish forward Alvaro Morata, Juventus' Argentine forward Paulo Dybala and Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate after Juventus secured its qualification for the Champions League at the end of their Italian Serie A match against Bologna on May 23, 2021 at the Renato-Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna.
 

Photo credit: Andreas Solaro | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Antonio Conte's side had sealed their 19th 'Scudetto' with four games to spare and were able to play their final game of the season with 1,000 celebrating supporters.
  • Outside more than 4,000 had gathered from early in the morning with fireworks and flares, greeting the team bus with chants and cheers.
  • Ashley Young struck after eight minutes with Christian Eriksen, Lautaro Martinez, Ivan Perisic and Romelu Lukaku also all on target.

Milan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.