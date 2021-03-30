Juventus goalkeeper Buffon given one-match blasphemy ban

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon concedes a penalty during their Serie A match against Torino played behind closed doors on July 4, 2020 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Since 2010, the Italian FA have taken disciplinary action against several players and coaches heard disrespecting God or the sacred.
  • But the penalties have increased this season with empty stadiums allowing the microphones and cameras to capture heated exchanges between players and coaches.
  • AS Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante and Lazio's Manuel Lazzari were both suspended for a match this season for "blasphemous" remarks.

Milan

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Eliud Kipchoge's plans jotled as Hamburg race postponed

  2. Uefa hands Euro 2020 spectator limit responsibility to host cities

  3. What will a reformed Champions League look like?

  4. CAS Kinuthia hopes sports return imminent

  5. Guardiola: 'Irreplaceable' Aguero won hearts and minds of City fans

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.