Junior Starlets upbeat ahead of Under-17 Fifa World Cup debut

By Toto Arege

Kenya's Junior Starlets will on Tuesday face World Cup hosts Dominican Republic in their last friendly match ahead of their debut in the 2024 Fifa Under 17 Women’s World Cup slated from October 16 to November 3 in Santo Domingo.

The two teams will be meeting for the first time at Central Española Stadium from 5pm Kenyan time.

Since they arrived in the Caribbean nation in North America on Tuesday last week from a 10-day training camp in Spain, the team has intensified their preparations under tactician Mildred Cheche.

"The mood here in camp is upbeat as the team is psyched about the upcoming World Cup, and they have adapted to the weather here, which is relatively hotter than Nairobi. This has been an important adjustment in our training since we want to put on a good show during the tournament," said Cheche after their training session on Sunday.

In Spain, the team played three friendly matches without losing. They won 4-1 against Intercity Femenino and Valencia CF Women and drew 1-1 against Portugal.

"These recent test matches have been useful to the team. Playing against highly ranked clubs in Spain gave us a great experience, honing our skills, and understanding where we lie as a team. It did bring out the best of what we are capable of and the areas we have to work on before the commencement of the World Cup," she added.

With 10 days to the World Cup, Cheche says, leading the team in the World Cup will go a long way in her coaching career as it will inspire more girls in the country to take up football and make their dreams a reality.

"It is not just an achievement but a huge motivation for the girls to participate in the World Cup, and they are soon going to make history as they will be competing on such a grand stage against the best countries in the world that have their long history in this competition," noted Cheche.

Kenya is in Group 'C' alongside two-time champions North Korea, 2016 quarter-finalists England, and 2018 finalists Mexico.

Starlets will begin their World Cup campaign on October 17 against England and then face Korea two days later with the final group stage against Mexico on October 24.