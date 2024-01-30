Junior Starlets step up preps for U-17 WC qualifier against DRC

The Kenya under-17 women's team, Junior Starlets intensified their preparations ahead of their 2024 Fifa World Cup qualifier against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) next month.

The first leg will be played in DR Congo on Sunday, followed by the second leg in Nairobi on February 11. The winner will advance to the third round where 12 teams will again been drawn for another two-leg tie with the winners advancing to the fourth and final round.

Three teams will represent Africa in the World Cup, which will be played in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.

The players reported to camp on Wednesday last week and commenced their sixth day of training on Tuesday at the Kasarani Annex Stadium. As of Monday, only 26 players had reported to camp for training.

The quartet of midfielder Bridget Maria, goalkeeper Velma Abwire, and defenders Lorine Ilavonga and Rose Nangila from Wiyeta Girls Secondary School are yet to report to camp.

Starlets coach Mildred Chacha on Monday expressed her confidence in the team's preparedness for the upcoming qualifiers.

"The players are highly motivated and eager to compete. It is worth noting that our team consists of individuals from various backgrounds, teams, and schools. However, I am not concerned about this diversity, as they have all been actively involved in different football activities," said Cheche.

Cheche, who is also the Harambee Starlets assistant coach, highlighted the valuable experience gained from previous participation in tournaments such as Talanta Hela, Chapa Dimba, and Secondary school games.

"As a result, we have a strong team capable of taking on the challenge ahead of us. We are confident in our abilities and fully prepared to tackle whatever obstacles come our way," she added.

Kenya is set to make its debut in the upcoming qualifiers. Defender Elizabeth Ochake has expressed the team's determination to compete for the country's honour.