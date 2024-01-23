Junior Starlets coach Cheche names draft squad for World Cup qualifier

Newly-appointed Kenya women's national Under-17 team coach Mildred Cheche Tuesday announced a provisional squad of 30 players ahead of the second round of the 2024 Fifa World Cup qualifier against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) next month.

The World Cup finals will take place in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3. The players are expected to report to camp on Wednesday.

The first leg will be played away on February 4, followed by the second leg at home on February 11.

Cheche, who also serves as the assistant coach for the national women's team, Harambee Starlets, was named coach on Monday.

Kenya will be taking part in the qualifiers for the first time. In the first round, the draw involves the lowly-ranked teams in Africa - Mauritius and Central African Republic, which were scheduled to play in December last year.

However, the Central African Republic advanced to the second round after Mauritius issued a walkover. In the second round, Central African Republic will now face Nigeria.

The 22 other teams who received byes in the first round including Kenya have been allocated into 11 ties for the second round matches.

The third round will see the 12 second-round winners allocated into six ties, and the fourth round will feature the six third-round winners allocated into three ties.

Liberia is the only team that has advanced to the third round after Mali withdrew before the second leg.

The top three top teams from the qualifiers from the CAF region will represent Africa in the World Cup as 16 teams from six confederations will battle on the biggest stage.

Some of the experienced players from the Under-20 national team in the squad are; goalkeepers Velma Abwire (Wiyeta Girls) and Scovia Awuor (Kobala Secondary), as well as forward Valarie Nekesa from the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) side Soccer Assassins.

Goalkeepers Effie Awuor and Esther Akumu have received their first call-ups.

Midfielders Brenda Awuor, Velma Ouma, Cathrine Wambui, Gaudencia Ouma from Madira Girls High School, and forward Lindey Weey Atieno from Sunflower Junior High School team Under-15 are also part of the squad.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Velma Abwire (Wiyeta Sec.Sch.), Scovia Awuor (Kobala Sec.), Effie Awuor (Madira Girls), Esther Akumu (Kibaoni Sec.)

Defenders

Lorine Ilavonga (Wiyeta Sec. Sch.), Elizebeth Ochaka (Shiraha Starlets), Clare Meries (Kobala Sec. Sch), Grace Mumo (Madira Girls), Rose Nangila (Wiyeta Sec. Sch.), Dorcas Glender (Butere Girls Sec.), Vivian Amondi (Dr. Charles Sec. Nyanzi), Judith Nandwa (Butere Girls), Kimberly Akinyi (Madira Girls)

Midfielders

Rebecca Odato (Dagoretti Mixed), Shani Stacy Shemaiah (Shree Cutch Sastsang), Brenda Awuor (Madira Girls), Bridgit Maria (Wiyeta Sec. Sch), Sheila Akinyi (Kariobangi North Sec.), Susan Akoth (Acakoro Ladies), Lornah Faith (Butere Girls), Gaudancia Maloba (Lwak Girls)

Attackers