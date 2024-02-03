Junior Starlets advance in Word Cup qualifiers as DRC withdraw

Kenya have advanced to the third round of the 2024 Fifa Girls Under-17 World Cup qualifiers without kicking a ball after their second-round opponents, the Democratic Republic of Congo, withdrew from the competition.

The Junior Starlets, under the tutelage of Kenya international Mildred Cheche, were set to face DRC in the first leg of the qualifiers in Kinshasa on Sunday.

The second leg was set for February 9 in Nairobi.

The Kenyan juniors reported to residential training at Stadion Hotel on Wednesday last week and have been training at Kasarani Annex Stadium in Nairobi.

As of Monday, 26 players had reported to camp for training.

This now means that Kenya have automatically qualified for the third round after receiving a bye in the first round of the qualifiers.

Kenya will meet the winner between South Africa and Ethiopia in the third round of the qualifiers.

The first leg of the tie between Ethiopia and South Africa will take place at Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, with the return match set for Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, on February 10.

In other qualifying matches, Djibouti, Senegal and Liberia have also advanced to the third round after Equatorial Guinea, Libya, and Mali withdrew from the qualifiers before the first leg.

There are four rounds of qualification for the World Cup, and only three teams will earn the tickets to represent the continent at the final tournament in the Dominican Republic in October.

DR Congo's withdrawal from the qualifiers comes a day after their senior men's team, The Leopards, advanced to the semifinals at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire after beating Guinea 3-1.

They qualified for the semis for the first time since 2015. DR Congo will face hosts Ivory Coast or Mali in the semifinals on Wednesday next week.

The Dominican Republic automatically qualified for the World Cup as hosts alongside New Zealand. New Zealand sealed their qualification after a 1-0 victory over Fiji in Pirae.

They topped Group B with three consecutive wins, including a 4-1 victory over Fiji, while New Zealand defeated Tonga 7-0.

The tournament has seen various champions emerge over the years. Spain, champions in 2018 and 2022, currently hold the defending champion status.

DPR Korea also made a mark by winning the inaugural tournament in 2008 and again in 2016.