Juma, Odhiambo make winning starts with AS Kigali

Kenyan footballers Lawrence Juma and Fredrick Odhiambo careers’ in Rwanda got off to bright starts after their side AS Kigali lifted the Rwanda Super Cup.

In the match held Sunday at Kigali Stadium, AS Kigali beat Rwanda Patriotic Army Football Club (APR FC ) 5-4 in post-match penalties after the two sides tied 0-0 at the end of normal time.

Midfielder Juma and goalkeeper Odhiambo penned two-year deals with AS Kigali on July 29. Previously they turned-out for Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka.

In the match, Juma was introduced in the second-half, while Odhiambo was not included in the matchday squad.

“First in the beautiful land of Rwanda. Glad to have bagged my first title with AS Kigali FC after trouncing APR Rwanda in the Super Cup finals,” said Juma on his official Facebook account.

He accompanied the post with a photo of a medal and the trophy.

At AS Kigali, Juma and Odhiambo have linked up with coach Andre Casa Mbungo, who parted ways with Bandari FC in February.

Striker Jacques Tuyisenge and midfielder Fabrice Mugheni are the other familiar faces at the Rwandan side.

Tuyisenge previously played for giants Gor Mahia, while Mugheni turned out for AFC Leopards.