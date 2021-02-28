Juma inspires Sofapaka past Posta Rangers

Posta Rangers' Josephat Lopala (left) vies for the ball with Sofapaka's Collins Wakhungu during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani on February 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Cecil Odongo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi suffered his second consecutive loss since taking over the mantle two weeks ago as his side fell 2-1 to former Sofapaka Sunday in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

