Juma inspires Sofapaka past Posta Rangers

Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi suffered his second consecutive loss since taking over the mantle two weeks ago as his side fell 2-1 to former Sofapaka Sunday in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Titus Achesa put 'Batoto ba Mungu' ahead in the 20th minute, before Lawrence Juma scored his eighth goal of the season in the 38th minute to seal the maximum points for coach Ken Odhiambo's charges.

Second half substitute Jackson Dwang' scored the lone goal for Rangers in the 58th minute to set an enticing encounter in the last 30 minutes of the game, but that was not enough to earn them atleast a draw.

Following the win, Sofapaka are up to 10th on 18 points, while Rangers are 14 on 10 points with both teams having played 13 matches

Since the exit of former tactician Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo on February 4 and the subsequent appointment of Okumbi, Rangers lost 4-1 against league leaders Tusker and Sunday's loss piles more pressure on the former Harambee Stars tactician.

The team has not won any match since beating league returnees Vihiga United by a solitary goal on January 17.

Sofapaka had the best chances in the first half and could have scored more goals, but Posta custodian Bryine Omondi kept them at bay, despite defensive blunders committed by his team mates.

Having dominated the first 10 minutes, a defesnive lapse almost cost Sofapaka in 13th minute when Joshua Nyatini's dangerous cross destined for the net was cleared in the line by David Bizimana.

In the 20th minute Achesa scored from a close range shot to beat Omondi after receiving a well curled pass from Mohammed Kilume inside the box.

Juma, who scored a brace in Sofapaka 2-2 draw against KCB last weekend, put in a spectacular performance in this match.

The former Gor Mahia man raced behind Sofapaka defenders and headed Achesa's cross past the helpless Omondi at the half hour mark just when Rangers had started to get their footing in the game.

The Mailmen recieved a blow with five minutes to the breather when Okumbi was forced to withdraw their lead striker Ezekiel Okare for Amos Kigadi after the former suffered an injury.

At the restart, Sofapaka made a double change bringing in former Tusker striker Timothy Otieno and Sunday Sebastien for Nixon Omondi and Kilume.

The first booking came three minutes after restart as Bizimana was cautioned for a dangerous foul on Elvis Osok.

Posta Rangers pressed for a goal and it came in the 58th minute after Dwang' recieve a pass from the midfield then dribbled past Michael Kibwage and released a ferocious shot which went straight into the net.

Joseph at Lopala almost equalised for Rangers at death, buthis powerful shot went inches from the cross bar as Sofapaka survived a late onslaught from their opponents to garner maximum points.

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo praised his charges for displaying another impressive match.

"We have played well and my defenders denied them late in the game. Our game plan was to beat them in the first half and it worked for us," said Odhiambo.

His opposite number Stanley Okumbi bemoaned the missed opportunities, saying he is under no pressure despite losing twice.