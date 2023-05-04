Jules Ulimwengu turns Gor world upside down once again

Gor Mahia FC’s management has accused Burundian forward Jules Ulimwengu of being insincere over his decision to move to Fifa, resulting in the club being banned yet again from registering new players due to a debt of Sh950,000 owed to the player.

K’Ogalo CEO Ray Oruo conceded that the club has been banned again by the world football governing body Fifa via a letter also copied to Football Kenya Federation. They can only register new players after they pay Ulimwengu his dues.

The player was on a Sh150,000-a-month salary but was paid half of his 13-month dues (July, 2021 to August, 2022). He currently turns out for Green Eagles in the Zambian Super League.

“We had agreed to a payment plan for Ulimwengu but he still went to Fifa and there is no letter which he had written that we have failed to reply. There are cartels using these foreign players to siphon money from clubs and we will not be coerced into giving in by going back on agreements we have had with them,” charged Oruo.

“Ulimwengu even wanted us to pay him from the money CS Eliud Owalo gave the players and the technical bench last month because someone misadvised him that Gor had received a huge donation. The money from the CS event was given to the captain who divided it among the players themselves. So which money was he being told the club has?” posed Oruo.

Contacted by Nation Sport in Zambia, Ulimwengu said he decided to move to Fifa for the issue to be settled after Gor ignored his letters as he had no other way out.

“I had written to the club but nobody was replying to my letters. I had not been paid for 13 months and it is only fair the club meets its end of the bargain. I didn’t take Gor to Fifa in bad faith,” said the 24-year-old forward.

Ulimwengu joined Gor Mahia from Rayon Sports of Rwanda in September, 2020, and left in July, 2022, after opting not to renew his contract with 19-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions.

Gor got a reprieve in March after being allowed to sign new players when the club cleared with club cleared arrears owed to former Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu, Malian Goalkeeper Adama Keita among other former players.