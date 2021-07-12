Jubilant Italians celebrate Euro 2020 victory to forget pandemic

Euro 2020

Supporters of the Italian national football team celebrate after Italy beat England 3-2 on penalty shootout to win the UEFA EURO 2020 final match, at the Fori Imperiali fanzone, in Rome on July 11, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Vincenzo Pinto | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Few of the crowds wore masks, which have not been mandatory outdoors in Italy since the end of June.
  • Discussions were held on whether or not to install a giant screen at the Stadio Olimpico, but the authorities, fearing an outbreak of the Delta variant, decided against the idea.
  • On paper, large gatherings were prohibited.

Rome

