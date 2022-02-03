Joy as Kihumbu-Ini grounds handed over to Kangemi teams

Young City FC beat Athletico Kangemi 3-2 in an entertaining match at Kihumbu-Ini Sports Ground in Kangemi on Tuesday afternoon to mark the unveiling of the renovated facility.

Lawrence Muiruri, Calvince Owuor and Pristone Adeya scored for the victors in the 18th, 30th and 60th minutes, while Athletico replied through Eliud Kang’ethe and Henry Obala in the 65th and 80th minutes respectively.

Afterwards, Kangemi-based grassroots football coach Athanas Obango said it was a dream come true for him and more than 40 football teams which use Kihumbu-Ini Stadium to see the public field renovated.

“This is arguably the biggest dream we have realised because of the massive impact sports has on the community, not only in exposing youth to opportunities to grow their talent but also keeping them engaged and away from vices which would bring them harm,” said Obango.

The match was played to mark the official handing over of the famous sports facility to the local community.

The ground was renovated by local betting company betPawa at cost of Sh4 million to help nurture football talent in Westlands Constituency.

“Kangemi was chosen among the most inspiration areas during our ‘Dream Maker’ campaign across the country to give them opportunity to turn their dreams into reality,” betPawa’s marketing coordinator, Simon Mwangi said during the handing over ceremony. He was flanked by the betPawa manager, Crispus Mogere.

“During rehabilitation of the venue, we reinforced the perimeter wall, reconstructed the fence, levelled and graded the ground, erected a fence round the facility and now the security team, referees and stewards have started working there as they earn their daily bread,” Mwangi said.

Area Member of Parliament, Timothy Wanyonyi who was the chief guest thanked the gaming company for investing in the future of the youth.

“Sports is one of the key employers in the world today. If our youth are kept busy through sports, they will not have time to engage in bad behaviour and I thank you for giving back to the community by keeping the youth busy," said Wanyonyi.