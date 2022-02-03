Joy as Kihumbu-Ini grounds handed over to Kangemi teams

Kihumbuini grounds

Young City FC and Athletico Kangemi players pose for a photo before an exhibition match at the renovated Kihumbu-Ini Sports Ground in Kangemi on February 01, 2022. With them is Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kangemi-based grassroots football coach Athanas Obango said it was a dream come true for him and more than 40 football teams which use Kihumbu-Ini Stadium to see the public field renovated
  • The match was played to mark the official handing over of the famous sports facility to the local community
  • The ground was renovated by local betting company betPawa at cost of Sh4 million to help nurture football talent in Westlands Constituency

Young City FC beat Athletico Kangemi 3-2 in an entertaining match at Kihumbu-Ini Sports Ground in Kangemi on Tuesday afternoon to mark the unveiling of the renovated facility.

