Joseph Okumu: From depression to arousing the interest of Europe’s elite clubs

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund this transfer window. In an exclusive interview with Daily Nation’s Samuel Gacharira, the 25-year-old opens up on his struggles with depression after a difficult stint at South African side Free State Stars and how he lost interest in football forcing him to take a nine-month break from the game, Here is Part 1 of the two-day series.