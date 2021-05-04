Jose Mourinho to coach Roma from next season

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho reacts

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho reacts during their English Premier League match against Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on January 13, 2021. Mourinho was sacked by Spurs on March 19, 2021 and former midfielder Ryan Mason appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mourinho was sacked as Tottenham boss on 19 April and had said he would "wait to be back in football" following his dismissal.
  • He has signed a three-year-deal with Roma, who are seventh in Serie A.

