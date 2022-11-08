Jolawi Obondo returns to Gor Mahia bigger and better

Long serving Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Obondo has been handed a new role at the club.

This is after the club abolished the position of Team Manager which has been occupied by Obondo over the years.

According to Club Secretary Sam Ochola, the position will no longer exist and Obondo who is expected to return after two months compulsory leave, will be handed the newly created position of Marketing Liaison Officer.

Ochola said that Victor Nyaoro who has been acting as the Team Manager will return to his role as Head of Logistics.

"I can confirm that we have agreed as Gor Mahia management that the position of the Team Manager will no longer exist and has been abolished with immediate effect.

"We have an experienced and good technical bench which can handle some the roles which are associated with that position," said Ochola

"Jolawi is returning after a two-month leave but he requested for seven more days because he has a relative's funeral to attend. Once he returns, he will be our Marketing Liason Officer as we embark on improving our business and running our club professionally," added the football administrator.

Ochola said that the team has been training well and they are eagerly waiting for the new season to kick off after Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba reinstated the FKF Secretariat.

Jolawi was sent on compulsory leave back in September through a letter signed by Ochola. He had served in the position from late 80s when Gor was a force to reckon with both locally and continentally.

Gor Mahia have played a series of preseason friendly matches with the most recent one being over the weekend in Kisumu where they lost 1-0 to National Super League side Muhoroni Youth.