John Stones fires Man City 13 points clear

Manchester City's English defender John Stones (second left) celebrates.

Manchester City's English defender John Stones (second left) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during their English Premier League match against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Martin Rickett | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pep Guardiola's side are closing in on their third Premier League in four seasons thanks to priceless contributions from their in-form centre-backs.
  • Ruben Dias, imperious since signing from Benfica in September, put City ahead with his first goal for the club.
  • West Ham had won seven of their previous nine league games, but even they couldn't halt City's relentless march to the title.

Manchester, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.