John Baraza vows to bring FKF-PL title to Kakamega

New Kakamega Homeboyz coach John Baraza has promised to lead the team to its maiden Football Kenya Federation Premier League title.

Baraza was unveiled on Thursday as the new Homeboyz coach at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. He will be assisted by Peter Okidi.

Edward Manoah, who has been in charge of the team on an interim basis since Bernard Mwalala left on July 4, has taken up the technical director role.

Homeboyz also confirmed former Kenyan international Ramadhan Balala as the new trainer while David Juma was retained as the goalkeeper coach. Balala wa Manoah’s assistant.

Mwalala has since joined 2010 FKF-PL champions Ulinzi Stars as head coach.

“I have found a well-established team which is very intact. Almost all players who were with this team when they narrowly lost the league to Tusker are still here and I believe this coming season will be ours because of the experience the squad has in the league,” said Baraza.

He joins Homeboyz from National Super League side Mara Sugar.

Baraza, who fired Oserian (now defunct) and Sofapaka to the league title during his play days, promised to bring the title to Kakamega for the first time.

“I have talked to the players and I’m optimistic we will have a good working relationship and win titles. In all teams, I have played and handled as a coach, we have worked together to achieve our goals and Homeboyz won’t be different,” he added.

He called on new Sports CS Ababu Namwamba to help unlock the Fifa suspension which Kenya is currently serving so that the new season can kick off in earnest and the country is admitted back to participating in international competitions.

“Namwamba has his work cut out and as football stakeholders we expect a lot from him. We trust that under his leadership, football will grow,” added Baraza.

Baraza last coached in the top flight in December 2020 before he was sacked by Sofapaka after a poor start to the 2020/21 season.

The following year he joined FKF Division Two Side Equity Bank and was named Mara Sugar coach in May this year.

The 48-year-old Baraza played 52 matches for Kenya and netted 21 goals.

He was one of the players who featured for Kenya in the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations where the national team was eliminated in group stage.