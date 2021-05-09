New coach for Harambee Stars ace as relegation beckons

Kenyan international Johanna Omolo

Kenyan international Johanna Omolo (left) warms up before the Turkish Super Lig match between BB Erzurumspor and Kasimpasa on May 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool | BB Erzurumspor

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Erzurum-based club fired head coach Yilmaz Vural early on Sunday, hours after losing 1-0 to visitors Kasimpasa in their second-last match of the season on Saturday night
  • In order to stay up, Erzurumspor must demolish Alanyaspor 10-0 and hope Kayserispor (17th), Ankaragucu (18th) and Genclerbirligi (20th) all lose their remaining matches


Kenyan international Johanna Omolo is expected to have a new coach during BB Erzurumspor’s Turkish Super Lig season-ender against Alanyaspor on Tuesday. 

