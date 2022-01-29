Onyango, Simba contract talks stall

Harambee Stars defender Joash ‘Berlin Wall’ Onyango has asked for Sh5 million signing fee and Sh550,000 salary in order to renew his contract with Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Onyango, who joined Simba SC from Gor Mahia in August 2020, played a pivotal role for Wekundu wa Msimbazi camp last season, helping the club to bag the Tanzania Premier League title for a fourth consecutive season.

He has also featured in the Dar derby against arch rivals Yanga SC.

With his two-year contract set to expire in five months' time, Onyango and Simba SC have started negotiations with the 28-year-old centre back demanding his Sh300,000 salary per month to be increased to Sh550,000.

“The discussion between Simba SC and Onyango has not reached any agreement over contract extension. The player has told Simba SC that he is ready to sign a new contract and wants Sh5 million sign-on fee and Sh550, 000 per month,” reported Tanzanian publication Mwanaspoti.

It is believed South African giants Orlando Pirates are interested in Onyango's services and could spend an estimated Sh100 million if Simba SC allows him to leave.

The former Gor defender has struggled in his second season at the club but started recent matches against Mbeya City, Mtibwa and Kagera Sugar.

He was also part of the squad which beat Azam 1-0 at Amani Stadium in Zanzibar on January 14 to lift the Mapinduzi Cup.