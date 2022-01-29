Onyango, Simba contract talks stall

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango in action during the team's training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 7, 2020 ahead of their international friendly tie with Zambia on Friday.


Photo credit: File | Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Onyango, who joined Simba SC from Gor Mahia in August 2020, played a pivotal role for Wekundu wa Msimbazi camp last season, helping the club to bag the Tanzania Premier League title for a fourth consecutive season
  • With his two-year contract set to expire in five months' time, Onyango and Simba SC have started negotiations with the 28-year-old centre back demanding his Sh300,000 salary per month to be increased to Sh550,000
  • It is believed South African giants Orlando Pirates are interested in Onyango's services and could spend an estimated Sh100 million if Simba SC allows him to leave

Harambee Stars defender Joash ‘Berlin Wall’ Onyango has asked for Sh5 million signing fee and Sh550,000 salary in order to renew his contract with Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.