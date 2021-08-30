JKUAT, Marafiki share spoils in FKF Division Two tie

JKUAT FC has managed to hold Nyeri’s Marafiki FC to a barren draw in a FKF Eastern Zone Division two league match Sunday.

The match played at Kinunga Stadium in Nyeri County saw both teams walk away with one point each with Marafiki’s Wafula also getting a red carded in the 92nd minute for a violent chllenge.

JKUAT increased their points to 23, while Marafiki are at 26 points.

JKUAT coach Francis Chege was satisfied with the result away from home.

“We created chances but did not manage to follow them through. We would have loved to have all three points but we are contented with the one,” he said.

However, Marafiki FC coach James Kabuga criticised the match officials.

“The officiating was not okay. We were supposed to be awarded two penalties but we did not,” he said.

Elsewhere in Thika Cloth Mill grounds, the host team also managed a barren draw in their match against Rware. This pushed both teams to 16 points.

Next week, JKUAT FC will face their arch rivals JYSA in the Juja derby, while Marafiki FC will meet Uweza FC at Toi Primary School grounds.