JKUAT, Marafiki share spoils in FKF Division Two tie

Tusker FC's Boniface Muchiri (left) tries to dribble past Marafiki FC's defender Muya Karaga during their Betway Cup Round of 32 match at Kinunga stadium in Nyeri on June 2, 2021. Tusker won 4-1. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Next week, JKUAT FC will face their arch rivals JYSA in the Juja derby, while Marafiki FC will meet Uweza FC at Toi Primary School grounds.
  • Rware FC  face Terror Squad at Ihururu Stadium in Nyeri, while Thika Cloth Mills FC will play Spitfire at the Moi Air Base grounds.

JKUAT FC has managed to hold Nyeri’s Marafiki FC to a barren draw in a FKF Eastern Zone Division two league match Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.