Jesus sees red as Brazil edge Chile to set Copa America semis with Peru

Lucas Paqueta

Brazil's Lucas Paqueta (second left) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Chile during their Conmebol 2021 Copa America quarter-final match at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Mauro Pimentel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ederson came up with another big save in the 78th as Chile battled desperately for an equaliser.
  • Carlos Palacios went for broke five minutes into injury time with an attempt from the top of the box that sailed over the crossbar.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

