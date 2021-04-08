Boateng's exit sparks tension at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's German head coach Hans-Dieter Flick walks across the pitch after their Uefa Champions League quarter-final first leg match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Munich, southern Germany, on April 7, 2021.


Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Boateng joins David Alaba, another key member of the side which won the Champions League title in 2020, who will also leave at the end of the season.
  • While Alaba, 28, repeatedly turned down a contract extension, Boateng was not offered a new deal.
  • Since joining Bayern in 2011 from Manchester City, Boateng has won the Champions League title twice, anchoring the defence in the treble-winning seasons of 2013 and 2020 and won the Bundesliga title eight times.

Berlin

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kenya Sevens humiliate Uganda to settle for Plate in Dubai

  2. Medical appeal launched for ailing ex-Kenya 7s coach Ayimba

  3. Guardiola overwhelmed by Bielsa's 'magical man' tribute

  4. Harambee Starlets squad for Zambia friendly out

  5. Mourinho: Spurs' 6-1 win at Man Utd was freak result

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.