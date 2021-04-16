Japan's Sagan Tosu FC fans go gaga over Dunga

Ismael Dunga trains for the first time with his new side Sagan Tosu at the club's ground on April 15, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Dunga – also a centre-forward like Olunga - signed for Sagan Tosu on January 25, but only began training on Thursday due to Covid-19 protocols.
  • Being a Kenyan, he is naturally being compared with Olunga, who netted 28 goals for Kashiwa Reysol on his way to clinching the Golden Boot and Player of the Year awards last season.

Kenya’s Ismael "Manucho" Dunga has his work cut out at J1 League's Sagan Tosu after the heroics of his compatriot Michael “Engineer” Olunga last season.

