Ex-Kenyan international Situma re-elected as Kefwa President

Former Kenya international James Situma was on Saturday re-elected president of the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) for a fresh five-year term.

Situma, 38, was elected unopposed after no one expressed interest to challenge him for the position. The former Tusker, Mathare United and Kakamega Homeboyz player assumed the Kefwa chairmanship in January 2015.

In the elections conducted by Kefwa electoral board, which is an independent body, immediate Kefwa Communication Manager and former international Terry Ouko was also elected unopposed as the body’s new vice president.

Other position contested in the elections are players' representatives in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), Kenya Women’s Premier League (KWPL), National Super League (NSL) and Kenya Women’s Division One League.

Former player Calvins Odongo garnered nine votes to beat veteran midfielder Humphrey Mieno for the position of FKF-PL players’ representative. Mieno got six votes.

Catherine Nabiswa clinched the KWPL players’ representative seat with nine votes against Juliet Auma’s four.

Isaac Oburu emerged the NSL players’ representative after getting five votes. He defeated Robert Ouma by one vote. In the Kenya Women’s Division One League players’ representative seat, Sharon Busienei triumphed with 18 votes. She defeated Leyla Apiyo who got five votes.

“I am so happy to retain the top seat . It has shown the trust from the players in me. It has been a fair and transparent election, of course it is not easy because we have so many issues to tackle but I believe we are equal to the task. We will sit and see the way forward on how we can make the welfare of our players better,” said Situma.

He said they will push for the adoption of the Common Bargain Agreement for set a minimum salary for players in the top tier league.